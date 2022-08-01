Marlys A Fernan

December 28, 1934 - July 28, 2022

Janesville, WI - Marlys Arlene Fernan, age 87, peacefully passed away at her home on July 28,2022. She was born December 28, 1934 in Evansville, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Kruger) Malkow. She graduated at the top of her class from Evansville High School and continued her education at Methodist Hospital in Madison where she earned her Registered Nurse Certification in 1955.