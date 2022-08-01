Marlys A Fernan

Janesville, WI - Marlys Arlene Fernan, age 87, peacefully passed away at her home on July 28,2022. She was born December 28, 1934 in Evansville, the daughter of Arthur and Esther (Kruger) Malkow. She graduated at the top of her class from Evansville High School and continued her education at Methodist Hospital in Madison where she earned her Registered Nurse Certification in 1955.
That same year, she was married to Thomas Fernan, marking the start of a 67-year adventure full of loving family memories. They made their home in Janesville, WI where her beautiful yard and abundant flowers were her pride and joy.
Tom and Marlys had many memorable vacations highlighted by several cruises, family road trips and camping trips. She made family dinners a priority, juggled around practice schedules and sporting events.
They loved their Wisconsin teams, cheering on their Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks and all Parker Viking teams.
Marlys' nursing career allowed her to provide care for lives at every stage...from newborns in the nursery at Mercy Hospital to elder care at Caravilla, to private practices in dermatology and oral surgery. Her sense of devotion was overwhelming where family was concerned. She cared for her father in his final years and has been her husband's caregiver for many years.
The Fernan family has a great love for singing, but ONLY Marlys had a voice that should be heard in public. She sang with the Janesville Choral Union and the St. Patrick's parish choir, which was their faith home. She was also a member of St. Pat's Altar Society, led troops/dens in Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and volunteered for countless events through St. Pat's school and church.
Marlys is survived by her husband, Tom and three children Mike (Rhonda) of Baraboo, Steve (Cathy) of Beloit and Karla (Doug) Kent of Rogers, AR. Along with seven grandchildren Riley, Alex, Kate (Quinten Barefoot), Hannah (Jordan Pfaff) , Jacob (Lani) , Ben (Ev) and Sarah. And Bonus: Two great grandsons Jackson and James Kent.
While she was an only child, she had dear relationships with her cousins, and enjoyed her relationships with numerous nieces and nephews and their families from the Fernan clan.
The family extends its sincere thanks to Mercy Hospice along with Bright Star for their loving care in her final months.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church on Thursday, August 4 at 11:00 a.m. Preceded by Visitation at 10:00 a.m.at the Church. Burial at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at St. Patrick's School cafeteria. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Steeple Fund or to Echo are preferred.
