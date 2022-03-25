Janesville, WI - JANESVILLE— Marlisse Yvonne Chamberlin, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. Marlisse was born in Minneapolis on July 24, 1941; the daughter of the late Owen and Eunice (Sandine) Chamberlin. She was the only daughter of four children. Marlisse had the heart of a servant. She worked as a certified nursing assistant, volunteered at the First Congregational United Church of Christ serving meals once per month, and was also a medical transport driver for retired and senior individuals through the Rock County volunteer program. Marlisse was also an assistant conductress at the VFW for 17 years. Some of Marlisse's happiest moments were spending time with her children and all of her grandchildren, traveling to Washington state, and visiting all the beaches in the Pacific Northwest. She loved to paint, draw, attend bible study, and sing in the church choir.
Marlisse is survived by her 3 children: Julie (Daniel) Miralles, Robin (Ronald) Machlied, and Gary (Natashia) McCarty; 6 grandchildren: Heater Moe, Stacy Ferguson, Jennifer Ferguson, Kristin Boswell, Garrett McCarty, and Abreonna McCarty; 6 great-grandchildren: Kaylee and Peyton Moe, Jaidynn and Mikaela Ferguson, Conner and Hannah Harris; and 2 great great-grandchildren, Emma Royal and Jaymeson Boswell. She loved the all dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME, located at 1800 E. Racine St. Janesville WI 53545. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com.
Memorials are preferred to Agrace Hospice Care at 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison WI. 53711
