Darien, WI - Marlin R. Cobb, age 66, of Darien passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born in Elkhorn on July 3, 1955 to Alden and Margaret (Wernlund) Cobb. Marlin was united in marriage to Mary Brovold on April 20, 1985 at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Delavan. He worked at Pentair (Sta-Rite) for 44 years, making many lifelong friends. After retirement, Marlin enjoyed helping his nephews-in-law Nick and Nate. His dogs Tillie, Margo, Lambeau, Delaney, and Olive were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed visiting NC, driving on day trips with friends and stopping at burger joints along the way.
Marlin is survived by his wife of 36 years, Mary; two daughters, Alyssa and Sara Cobb; brothers, Randy (Kim) Cobb, and Roger (Karen) Cobb; sisters, Charlene Cobb and Rhonda (John) Brovold; mother-in-law, Delores Brovold; and many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Marlin is preceded in death by his parents; nephews, Andy and Adam; niece, Jenna; and brother-in-law, Lee.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Pancreatic Cancer Research, www.pancan.org or a charity of your choice. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
