Janesville, WI -- Marlene Y. Brost, 85, of Janesville, WI died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 26, 2019. She was born in Monroe, WI on December 7, 1933 to the late Walter and Lillian (Augsburger) Holdener. She was very proud of her Swiss heritage. Marlene graduated from Madison West High School in 1951 and enjoyed her time (though brief!) at UW-Madison. She loved her time as a stay-at-home mom, as well as her work as a leasing consultant in Madison for over 20 years. She was a fan of the Badgers and Packers, and enjoyed reading, long walks, and listening to music. Marlene had a wonderful sense of humor, which she shared with her family and friends. After residing in McFarland and the Madison area for many years, she moved to Janesville in 2009 to be near her family. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church. Marlene was a true lover of the outdoors, with many happy family memories at Lake Ripley and Devil's Lake State Park. Her not-so-secret desire was to be a writer, and all who knew her appreciated the many experiences she shared. Everyone who met Marlene would tell you she was a master storyteller, who enjoyed sharing tales of her life, from her experiences living in Alabama during WW II, to spending time with Frank Lloyd Wright. Some of her favorite stories came from her mother and grandmother, including their meetings with Albert Einstein and Ronald Reagan. She had a way of delivering a story that captivated the listener. Marlene was well traveled, with many adventures in Switzerland and across Europe. She also traveled extensively throughout the United States.

Marlene was a beloved mom, grandma and great-grandma. She was the devoted mother of Diane (the late Dick) Brown, Rick (Kathleen) Brost and Kathleen (Todd) Kleisner; grandma to Brianna (fiance Chris Brock) Michios, Laura (fiance Sotero Rodriguez) Brown, Kaitlyn Brost and Madelyn Brost; and great-grandmother to Nolan and SJ. She was also a loving and supportive step-grandma to Rich (Cari) Brown and Dennis (Christina) Brown; and their children: Cecelia, Jarrett, Gabriell, Zander and Sydney, as well as Katyn and Austin Kleisner. Marlene is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sherry (late brother, Wally) Holdener, and ex-husband, Ed (Jan) Brost.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019 at FAITH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2116 Mineral Point Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Felix Malpica will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday June 5, 2019 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N. Wright Road, Janesville and at the CHURCH on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

