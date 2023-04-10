Marlene Meyers

March 21, 1935 - April 5, 2023

Orfordville, WI - Marlene Meyers, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at UW Health University Hospital. She was born on March 21, 1935, in Marion, Illinois, to Charles and June Milan.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Meyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.