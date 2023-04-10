March 21, 1935 - April 5, 2023
Orfordville, WI - Marlene Meyers, age 88, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at UW Health University Hospital. She was born on March 21, 1935, in Marion, Illinois, to Charles and June Milan.
Marlene was married to the love of her life, Robert (Bob) Meyers on March 2, 1957, in Freeport, Illinois. She spent much of her time supporting her numerous children and grandchildren in all of their activities. She was often found spending her days at baseball diamonds, football fields, basketball courts, concerts, musicals, show choir competitions, and anything else any of her children or grandchildren were up to. She never missed showing her support. Marlene was known fondly in her neighborhood for handing out painted rocks, onions and potatoes on Halloween for trick-or-treaters, which was a crowd favorite. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association, and enjoyed lunching with her many friends, including those from Beloit Corporation, where she worked for many years, and her painting group. Marlene enjoyed bowling, and teaching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren how to paint, sew and garden. She was known for her beloved fairy garden. Nothing made her happier than being surrounded by family, sitting on her deck in the sun, and a good cup of coffee. One of her favorite places to go was the Haven downtown Orfordville, where she was always met with kindness.
Marlene is survived by her 6 children: Candy (Bill) Hoefer of Beloit, Jim Meyers of Folsom, California, and Paul Meyers, Laurie (Steve) Hazeltine, Bob (Tina) Meyers, and Joe (Shona) Meyers, all of Orfordville; grandchildren: Jessica (Richard) Kingsbury, Kyle Hoefer, Jordann Jones, Krystal and Kyra Meyers, Hillary and Catherine Hazeltine, Jackson Meyers, Siddalee and Josephine Meyers; great-grandchildren: Easton, Jolene, Quincy, William, Brice, Jaytlinn, Breleigh and Brenden.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert in 1987; granddaughter, Erika Hoefer in 2010, and daughter-in-law, Debra in 2022.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Cheryl Miller and Dr. Paul Segal for their care and kindness through the years, as well as the medical professionals at UW Hospital in Madison.
Visitation: Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023, and a brief visitation at Orfordville Lutheran Church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services, 11:00 a.m.
Funeral: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Orfordville Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Tom Kreis officiating. Lunch to follow.
Burial will be at Orfordville Lutheran Cemetery, Wisconsin.
