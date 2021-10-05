Marlene J. Russell

Janesville, WI - Marlene Joann Russell, 57, passed away on October 1, 2021 at her home in Janesville. Marlene was born on June 10, 1964 in Beloit, Wisconsin. She is the daughter of John & Jeannette Kirkpatrick.
Marlene loved slots and bingo. She also love fishing and shopping. Marlene had so much love for her family.
Marlene is survived by her four children: Jeanne Marie Franklin, Joni Lynn (Stanley) Helm, Jessica Margaret (Ledrae) Tiggs, Scott Michael Franklin; her parents, John & Jeannette Kirkpatrick; her sister, Christine Russell (Carl) Logue; and her brother, Mathew Kirkpatrick. She is further survived by her eighteen grandchildren and one great-grandson. She had a lifetime love of 25 years with Steve Spangler. Marlene will also be missed by her several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her grandma, Aline Kujawa.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expression of sympathy and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marlene Russell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.