March 14, 1938 - January 3, 2021
Janesville, WI - Marlene J. Casey, age 82, passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at home. She was born in Janesville on March 14, 1938, the daughter of Robert and Leona (Kahler) Duller. She married Dennis Casey on August 21, 1965. Marlene worked part time at Parker Pen and made many friends there. She was a dedicated member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Marlene loved shopping for shoes, coats, and "the perfect purse". Her lipstick was important and the perfect shade of pink. Her daughters will always remember her special "lipstick days" and beautiful smile. Many know her as the nicest person they've ever met.
Marlene is survived by her loving husband, Dennis; daughters, Karen (Steve) Kisch and Cheryl (Thomas) Pink;
grandchildren, Nathan Kisch and Kathryn Kisch; sisters-in-law: Mary Pat (Casey) Johnson, Donna (Casey) Kashinski, and Kathleen Casey; and many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dennis and Kathryn (Spangler) Casey; brothers-in-law, Tom Casey and Richard Casey; uncle, Bill Duller; aunt, Ethel (Duller) Asplund; cousins, Dick and Mary Kahler; as well as other family, classmates, and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January, 7, 2021, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com