March 21, 1937 - October 9, 2019

Walworth, WI. Formerly of Harvard, IL -- Marlene Beetstra, age 82, passed away from cancer at home surrounded by the love of her family. Marlene was born in Libertyville, IL, to Herman and Cecelia Henning on March 21, 1937. She was raised on a farm in rural Harvard, IL, until she met and married the love of her life, Raymond Beetstra. Marlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was business woman before it was in vogue. She was owner/proprietor of Parlor & Pantry Antiques, Walworth, WI, for 30 plus years. She loved the thrill of the hunt. She spent countless hours scouring the countryside looking for those one-of-a-kind quality items and doing antique shows. Marlene loved to garden as evident by her bountiful garden, exemplary lawn mowing skills, and beautiful blooming flowers. She spent countless hours weeding, pruning, and mowing until it met her undeniable high standards. Anyone who knew her also knows that she was a meticulous housekeeper (she was on a first name basis with Electrolux, Kirby, Hoover, Shark, and Dyson Vacuum Cleaner companies) and an exceptional cook and baker. The cookie jar was full and a cake baked for anyone who stopped by for a visit or afternoon tea. She loved going to their weekend place "up north" where she and Ray golfed countless rounds of golf, spent quality time with friends/family on the front porch, and just relaxed with her beloved dog.

She was the loving wife to Ray; mother to: Deb (Guy) Easley, Bobbie (Dennis) Luckey, Cindy Beetstra, Steve (Joan) Beetstra, and Jon (Dawn) Beetstra; dear sister to Cacilie Bannwolf of San Antonio, TX; loving Grandmother to: Ryan Beetstra, Tyler Karsten, Breanna Karsten, Mallory (Tom) Spiro, Averey (Trevor) Heath, Tanner Beetstra, Lucas Ritzert, Amanda (Tim) Ritzert-Liam, Matt (Nichole) Ritzert, and Maggie Beetstr; and Great Grandmother to: Alexx and Andie Beetstra, Ethan and Nicolas Ritzert, Eli, Oliver, Nora, and Gwen Liam, Sophia and Jaxon Ritzert, Lexington and Lennox Spiro.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Kathy Raye Beetstra; her parents, Herman and Cecelia Henning; and sisters, Adele Lohman and Leona Metzler.

A visitation for Marlene will be held on Monday, October 14th, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Toynton's Funeral Home, Walworth, WI, and again on Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church, Harvard from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Harvard. Donations may be made to the Sharon Fire and Rescue and/or the First Presbyterian Church. For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.