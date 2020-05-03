September 1, 1924 - April 29, 2020
Clinton, WI -- Marlene Ann Larsen, age 95, of Clinton, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Alden Meadow Park Rehabilitation and Health Care in Clinton. She was born in September of 1924 in Rock County, the daughter of Gilbert I. and Alice E. (Hill) Lloyd. She was a 1942 graduate of Janesville High School, attended Janesville Vocational School and was later employed by General Motors for twelve years prior to her marriage to Bernhardt (Ben) Larsen on October 11, 1958 at the Emerald Grove Congregational Church. Marlene was employed by the Clinton School District as secretary to the superintendent for thirteen years, until she retired in 1987. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. Following her retirement, she did volunteer work at ECHO, Red Cross Bloodmobile, Clinton Schools and the Clinton Public Library.
Marlene is survived by her son, David G. Larsen of Clinton; as well as nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1992; her parents; three brothers: Henry, Earl (Bub) and Howard; and one sister, Maxine Broege.
Private family viewing will be held at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville followed by private burial in Emerald Grove Cemetery. After current restrictions on gatherings are lifted, a celebration of Marlene's life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Clinton. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Clinton.
A special thank you to Dr. Tejesh Patel of the Clinton Clinic, Dr. Haroon Chugtai of Beloit Memorial Hospital, and the staff of Alden Meadow Park for the wonderful care Marlene received.