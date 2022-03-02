Clinton, WI - Marlene A. Holcomb, age 86, of Clinton died Sunday, February 27, 2022 in her home. She was born March 29, 1935 to George and Mildred (Extrom) Foote in Janesville, WI. Marlene graduated from Clinton High School, Class of 1953. She married Fay Allen Holcomb on October 27, 1956 in Shopiere. Marlene was a member of the River of Life United Methodist Church in Clinton. She was a superb homemaker, and worked very hard to support Fay on the farm. She also worked for the Clinton Community School as a cook for many years until her retirement. Marlene enjoyed short trips and tractor shows with Fay after retirement. She also enjoyed card games at the Clinton Senior Center, and coffee with the ladies in downtown Clinton.
She is survived by her six sons: Rick Holcomb, Tim (Linda) Holcomb, Bruce (Bernie) Holcomb, Greg (Sheri) Holcomb, Brad (Jodi) Holcomb and Bob Holcomb; her grandchildren: Samantha (Jon) Engelhardt, Abigail (Daniel) Clevenger, Shanna (Mike) Calabrese, Tyler (Jessica) Holcomb, Ashley (Kenneth) Mejeur, Heather (Brandon) Foss, Dalton Holcomb and Megan (Daniel) Troya; her five great-grandchildren: Madisyn, Wyatt and Remingtynn Engelhardt, and Bowen and Hattie Clevenger; her sister, Nancy (Bob) Hodge; and her brother-in-law, Bob Cook. Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and her niece, Cindy Holcomb.
The family would like to thank the staff at Willowick in Clinton for their care and compassion.
Marlene's Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday March 5, 2022 at the RIVER OF LIFE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 402 Church Street, Clinton. Friends will be received on Saturday at the Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in the Clinton Cemetery. A memorial is being established in her name. Please share a memory or a condolence with the family on our website.