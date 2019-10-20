December 23, 1938 - October 10, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marlen James Moody, 80, passed away on October 10, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Janesville, WI. Marlen was born on December 23, 1938 in Hillsboro, WI, the son of Ted and Caroline (Hanson) Moody. He married Barb Grauvogl on April 14, 1991 in Sauk City. She preceded him in death on January 6, 2018. Marlen worked at, and retired from Prescription Pharmacy. He served many years with Blooming Grove Fire Department, retiring as Chief. Marlen was Honorably Discharged from the United States Army. He was a collector of antiques, especially antique fire trucks. He really enjoyed morning coffee with friends to swap stories.

Marlen is survived by his two children, Marvin (Lisa) Moody and Marlene (James) Lembcke; his stepson, Todd (Kris) Grauvogl; and Marvin and Marlene's mother, Arlene Moody. He will be missed by his sister, Judy LaMarche; his grandchildren; and great-grandchildren, as well as many other family members. Marlen was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his parents; his sister, Delores Krause; his brothers: Harland Moody, Ronald Moody, Laverne Moody; and his stepson, Kevin Grauvogl.

A Memorial Service will be held on October 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at ALL FAITHS FUNERAL HOME, 1618 E. Racine St., Janesville, WI. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy and support may made to VetsRoll.org in South Beloit, IL in Marlen's name. Online condolences may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com