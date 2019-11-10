September 17, 1961 - November 4, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mark Thomas Wolfe, age 58, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019, at UW Hospitals and Clinics in Madison. He was born on September 17, 1961, in Arcadia, WI, the son of Marvin and Phyllis (Weisenberger) Wolfe. Mark married Laurell Kay Hougum on September 3, 1994. She preceded him in death on May 15, 2019. Mark graduated from Assumption High School, Wisconsin Rapids, in 1980, and later received an Associate Degree in Electrical Power Technology from Mid - State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids. He was employed by Alliant Energy at the Rock River Power Plant, rural Beloit, WI, for 20 years. As a young person, Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, and repairing cars. He was very talented at fixing almost anything. In more recent years, he enjoyed watching and feeding the birds and animals around his home. He also enjoyed watching the Packers. He was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.

Mark Wolfe is survived by his parents, Marvin and Phyllis Wolfe who formerly resided in Arcadia, WI, later in Wisconsin Rapids, and are now residing in Madison. He is also survived by his sister and brothers: Greg Wolfe of Eau Claire, Sandy (Kent) Bahler of Madison, Jeff (Karen) Wolfe of West Bend, and Todd (Brenda) Wolfe of Milton; nieces, Megan and Kylynn; nephews: Jim (Kyla), Sam, Jared, and Ben; great-nieces, Mae and Audrey.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 2921 Mt. Zion Avenue, Janesville. Rev. Brad Urlaub will officiate. Visitation will be at the church on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow the services at Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A memorial fund will be established. The Wolfe family is being assisted by Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, www.henkeclarson.com

Mark was a big and important part of our life and we will always miss him. Rest in peace.