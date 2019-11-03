November 23, 1926 - October 29, 2019

Tomah, WI -- Mark T. Cronin Sr., 92 years, born to Lawrence and Ann (Koebler) Cronin, in Janesville, WI, the youngest of eight children. He was raised on the family farm, where horses for many years pulled the machinery and provided the power. In Beloit, he met and married his dear wife, Elizabeth Nadon, after a short engagement. This proved to be a lasting 68 year loving union which produced three sons: Mark Jr, Michael, and Joseph. The early years were very difficult for the couple. Mark had served in the United States Navy in World War II, and was on the inactive Navy reserve list when recalled to serve again during the Korean Conflict. Returning from Korea, he dedicated himself to raising his three sons. In 1986, he and his wife relocated to Tomah, WI, and built their dream retirement home in the woods and enjoyed an active retirement. Not only working to maintain their homestead, but traveling to among other places: Australia and Ireland. His beloved wife, Elizabeth, died in 2017, and after a short illness he died on October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his two sons, Michael and Mark; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 11 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church at Indian Creek, 18316 County Hwy N, Oakdale Township. Father Robert Letona will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family and friends are invited for rosary Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. with visitation to follow from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salvation Army or any charity of your choosing in Mark's memory. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.