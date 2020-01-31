June 11, 1947 - January 25, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Mark Robert Heesen, age 72, of Janesville, returned to his Creator Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1947, along with a twin brother, David, to Roy and Hallie (Dashiell) Heesen in Seattle, WA. Mark had a great sense of humor and enjoyed classical music, photography, and "armchair sports" (golf, tennis, etc.). After graduating from Costa Mesa High School (CA) in 1965, Mark worked at May Company, Santa Ana (CA) for a short while. He then worked at Collins Radio, Newport Beach (CA), for several years. He was then drafted into the U.S. Army where he served as a Green Beret in Germany. After his tour of duty he got a job at Square-D, Springfield (MO). He found his niche, though, as a typesetter at Cardinal Typesetting, New York (NY). He not only set type but was able to program the machine for greater efficiency. Technology caught up with him, however, and his company went out of business. Not distraught, he changed careers and became a mail handler for the U.S. Postal Service. Here he received a Special Achievement Award, earning him the "admiration of all those with whom [he] work[ed]."

Surviving Mark are his two sons, Jameson and Jeremy (Jessica); two grandchildren, Brynlee and Jonas; a step-grandson, Carson; brother, David (Karen); sister, Sandra (Bob) Frazier; and many nieces and nephews. Mark was predeceased by his son, Jeffrey; and his parents, Roy and Hallie Heesen.

A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Many thanks go to the Wm. S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, Delavan Health Services, and St. Croix Hospice for the wonderful care they gave Mark in his final days.