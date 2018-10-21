October 23, 1941 - June 30, 2018
Rome, Italy/formerly Janesville, WI and Clearwater, FL -- Mark Ole Davenport, born October 23, 1941, passed away June 30, 2018 in Italy, with his wife, Adelheid, by his side.
In addition to being survived by his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Clare; stepson, Zachary; two brothers, Ben and Brian; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be Tuesday, October 23, at 2014 S. Oakhill, Janesville, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
