Mark "Moose" Crisman

June 20, 1960 - February 13, 2019

Janesville/formerly of Edgerton, WI -- Mark G. "Moose" Crisman, age 58, of Janesville, formerly of Edgerton, died on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville following a courageous battle with brain and sinus cancer. He was born in Edgerton on June 20, 1960, the son of David Crisman, Sr. and Joy (Wallish) Johnson. He was born and raised in Edgerton and attended Edgerton High School. He married Kathleen M. Nordlee on February 11, 2003, in Panama City Beach, FL. Moose worked in concrete with several companies for over 30 years. He had a GREAT sense of humor, enjoyed taking his beloved dog for rides, cruising in his 66 Chevy SS, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He also liked remodeling and taking naps in his spare time.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy of 16 years; two "bonus children," Sue Olson of Beloit and Peter (Zaina) Brown of Leesburg, VA; five grandchildren: Shawn, Joseph, Colton, Anaya and Nyala; his parents, David Crisman Sr. of Loretta, WI and Joy Johnson of Janesville; stepfather, Bruce (Karen) Johnson of Edgerton; brother, David "Cooner" (Deb) Crisman Jr. of Edgerton; father-in-law, Jerald Nordlee; brother-in-law, Mike (Amy) Nordlee; sister-in-law, Julie Nordlee; as well as numerous aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Steve Crisman; and mother-in-law, Kay Nordlee.

A Visitation to Celebrate Moose's Life will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton. A Graveside Ceremony will take place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Old Johnstown Cemetery, N. Cemetery Rd off East County A, Avalon. For online obituary and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Moose's Agrace Palliative Care Team, as well as the Staff on the Special Care Unit at Mercy Hospital, for the loving care given to Moose and the entire family.