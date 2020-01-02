June 22, 1948 - December 30, 2019

Whitewater, WI -- Mark Lee Grundahl, age 71, of Whitewater, passed away at home on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born on June 22, 1948, the son of the late Amos and Isabel (Wright) Grundahl. Mark grew up on a dairy farm in Rock County, where he was actively involved in 4-H and showing Jersey cattle. He received his B.S. in Dairy Science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. After 3 years working as a herdsman in the dairy industry, he returned to academia, earning his Master's Degree in Dairy Nutrition from the University of Georgia. He went on to manage Jersey herds and teach at N.C. State University and Berry College in Rome, GA. Mark returned to school at UW Madison to get his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. He worked in the Veterinary field for 30 years. Mark enjoyed watching and attending Badger Basketball and Football games. He continued to be active in the Jersey cattle industry, owning and showing cattle for most of his life. Mark especially enjoyed his time watching his daughter, Sarah, show her horses.

Mark is survived by his daughter, Sarah Grundahl; good friend and neighbor, Justin Meyers; sister, Nordis (Andy) Olson; nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David Grundahl.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 12 p.m., noon, to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, with a time of sharing at 12 p.m., noon. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mark's name to the Rock County 4-H Association Scholarship Fund or the America Jersey Cattle Association Scholarship Fund.