February 4, 1969 - May 28, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mark J. Fladhammer, age 52, of Janesville, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021, at a hospital in Rockford IL. He was born on February 4, 1969, the son of Larry and Ruth (Borgen) Fladhammer. He was a 1987 graduate of Parker High School. He worked for 18 and a half years for the Prent Corporation. He was an excellent woodworker and fix-it man. He loved the Dallas Cowboys and Wisconsin Badgers. Mark enjoyed playing cribbage and always loved his family get-togethers and fixing and building things for his family.
Mark is survived by his parents, Larry and Ruth; 4 siblings: Rita (Daniel) Milbrandt, Amy Fuebringer and Kristi Creighton (Ryan Houk) all of Janesville and Eric Fladhammer of South Whitley, IN; 6 nieces and nephews: Kole (Ashley), Alex, Taylor, Travis, Alyson and Cora; 2 great nieces, Aubri and Avery; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family and great long-time friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville with Rev. Josh Grotelueschen officiating. Entombment will follow at MILTON LAWNS MEMORIAL PARK MAUSOLEUM. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 3, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville and again on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association or to ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com