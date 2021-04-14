Mark H. Wirkus

April 20, 1962 - April 12, 2021
JANESVILLE, WI - Mark Harold Wirkus, age 58, of Janesville died on Monday, April 12, 2021 at UW Hospital, Madison. He was born on April 20, 1962 in Janesville, the son of Harold and Leota (Tanner) Wirkus. Mark grew up in Janesville and graduated from Janesville Craig High School in 1980. He attended Blackhawk Technical College where he studied police science.
Mark married Connie Schultz in 1988 and two daughters were born of the marriage, Cassandra and Allyson. Mark was employed by Lab Safety as a maintenance engineer and also owned and operated his own lawn service business for many years.
Mark was a member of First Lutheran Church. He was known as a "gentle giant." He was a very kind-hearted, loving and social person who had a multitude of friends. He was a great music lover and enjoyed football, especially the Wisconsin Badgers. He was also a fan of the Milwaukee Brewers. Mark's greatest love in life was his family, especially his daughters and beloved grandson.
Mark is survived by his two daughters, Cassandra (Caleb) Benson and Allyson (Scott) Stoffel; his grandson, Josiah Benson; his sisters, Carol (Tom) Cullen, Delcie Shipley, Jeannette (Ernie) Gagnon, Kathy (Larry) Splinter, Barbara (Dave) Davis and Lori (Jim) Ross; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, David Ray Wirkus and Harold Charles Wirkus Jr.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, Janesville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at FIRST LUTHERAN CHURCH, Janesville where there will be visitation for one hour prior to the services. Rev. Michael Mueller will officiate. Private interment will be at a later date in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to National Blood Clot Alliance, P.O. Box 825687, Philadelphia, PA 19182-5687.
