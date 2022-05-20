Janesville, WI - Mark E.W. Davis I, age 60, of Janesville, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. He was born in Janesville on May 19, 1961. Mark was a 1979 graduate of Craig High School and received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1985, where he was stationed in Germany and ended his service with the rank of Sergeant E-5 from the 101st Airborne Division out of Ft. Campbell, KY. Mark worked as a Journeyman Electrician for General Motors. He started with GM at the age of 16 as summer help and worked until his retirement in 2008, when the plant closed. He enjoyed playing guitar, music, going to concerts, active in pool leagues, gardening and viewing the wildlife that ventured into the neighborhood, even feeding the local stray cats. He was a member of UAW Local 95, Rock County Rifle & Gun Club (where he was a member of its board of directors) and the NRA.
Mark is survived by his 2 children; Mark EW Davis II of Janesville and Kayleigh (Cory) Mandt of Madison; 3 siblings: Michelle (Don) McNamer of Readstown, Renae (Rob) Frisque of Saukville and Jennifer (Joe) Simmons of Janesville; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Virginia "Ginny" (Wobig) Davis; Gary LeFoll (biological father); grandparents, Edward and Helen Wobig and Sidney and Mildred Davis.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville 53548 with Rev. Marshal Frisque officiating along with Full Military Honors Accorded at the funeral home immediately following the service. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. A Private family burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be made in Mark's name to the Rock County Cancer Coalition, One Parker PL Suite 320, Janesville WI 53545 or the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 902, Pewaukee WI 53072. THE FAMILY WOULD APPRECIATE THOSE ATTENDING TO WEAR CONCERT T-SHIRTS OR FLANNEL IN MEMORY OF MARK. For on-line condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Davis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.