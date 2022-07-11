September 18, 1955 - July 2, 2022
Edgerton, WI - Mark D. Pfundheller, age 66, of Edgerton, WI, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022, surrounded by his family. After fighting Churg-Strauss Syndrome for 12 years, complications from Covid pushed his lungs to the brink and led to his death.
Mark was born in Stoughton, WI on Sept. 18, 1955, the son of Douglas and Ardys (Holtan) Pfundheller. He was a middle child - sandwiched between older and younger sisters - and was a great brother who delighted in driving them crazy. His childhood was marked with adventures and a bit of mischief -- some would say he was a hellion at home, though he was perfect at school.
As a kid, Mark never sat still. He rode a unicycle to school every morning, wrestled in the smallest weight class, danced (and flipped) in the Stoughton Norwegian Dancers and loved to ski. His family spent summers on the lake, where he learned to sail, developed a love of boating, and became an excellent water skier, swimmer and diver.
Following in his father's footsteps and inspiring his son Nick to do the same, Mark got his pilot's license in high school and built a single cockpit Pitts biplane with friends and family. His exceptional spatial awareness propelled him to become a great pilot, and he flew in air shows and aerobatic demonstrations around the state. But most remembered him for doing impromptu shows over Lake Kegonsa, waving his wing at the end.
After graduating from Stoughton High School in 1973, Mark took a year-long sojourn to Colorado where he enjoyed life as a ski bum before earning a bachelor's degree in Cartography from UW-Madison. He worked for 33 years as a pilot and aviation consultant for the State of Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation until his retirement in 2017.
But the job he was most proud of - and the one that kept him busiest - was being a dad. Although Mark raised his children solo, he was always there...never missing an event, never burdened by single parenthood, never making his kids feel that he or they were sacrificing. Mark quietly demonstrated what a parent should be.
In 2004, Mark married the love of his life, Kelli L. Manson. In a ceremony in their backyard, they both rode "down the aisle" in golf carts. The wedding was filled with music, dancing, laughter, family and friends - the way they lived out their life together. Mark and Kelli threw epic Halloween parties and always had the best costumes, they camped at the EAA Airventure each summer where they made life-long friends, they traveled to Africa, Mexico, Australia and beyond (Kelli in her heels and Mark in his Crocs). They made each other's lives - and the lives of those around them - brighter and more fun.
As he got older, Mark treasured the simple things in life - sitting in the driveway in his favorite green chair (where he proposed to Kelli), doing crossword puzzles, playing poker, taking his grandkids to A&W in the golf cart, stopping by for a visit with donuts or Coors Light, organizing the Pfundheller family fish boil or the summer trip up north. And, of course, golf...he LOVED to play golf, watch golf, talk about golf. He was a quiet but big presence and will be so missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kelli; four children: Kevin (Renee) Stokstad, Lindsey (Jake) Lentz, Jamie Pfundheller, and Nicholas (Katelyn) Pfundheller; 10 grandchildren: Kaden, Kellan, Alex, Kenley, Tatum, Ruby, Lily, Freya, Friedrik, and Finnick; two siblings, Marjie Hanssen and Karen (Greg) Gilbert; as well as nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at CENTRAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton, with Rev. Erik Jelinek officiating. A luncheon will follow at Towne Country Club. Visitation will take place on Friday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the APFEL EHLERT FUNERAL HOME, 315 Lord St. (Hwy 51) Edgerton, and again on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service. For virtual messages and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com