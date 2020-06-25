August 10, 1968 - June 22, 2020
Janesville, WI -- Mark C. Lewis, age 51, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville on August 10, 1968, the son of Stancel G. and June E. (Sargent) Lewis. He finally married his lifelong soulmate in 2001. Mark worked at NAPCO for many years.
Mark is survived by his wife, Roseanna; four children: Lonnie (Lisa McCarty) Williams, Ashley (William Walker) Lewis, Cory Williams, and Steven (Natasha) Lewis; eight grandchildren: Spirit, Jarhianna, Chanae, Neekah, Nas, Lacy, Ember and Aasher; mother, June; five siblings: Jessie Lewis, Matt Lewis, Wanda (Clint) Worden, Cleve (Lori) Kirchner, and Terry Lewis; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Stancel; and brother, Scotty Lewis.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Monday, June 29, 2020, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY with Rev. Jim Melvin officiating. A visitation will be held at 11 a.m. until the time of service on Monday, at the Funeral Home. A celebration of life held at Riverside Park South Pavilion in Janesville at 2 p.m. on Monday, following services, feel free to bring a dish to pass. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com