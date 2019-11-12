January 9, 1970 - October 28, 2019

Elkhorn, WI -- Mark C. Finch, 49, of Elkhorn, WI, died Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Villa at Lincoln Park in Racine, WI. He was born January 9, 1970, in Burlington, WI, the son to late Francis and Betty (Dzbinski) Finch Jr. Mark graduated from Lakeland School and was a client at V.I.P. Services in Elkhorn, WI. He loved spending time with his family. Mark enjoyed watching television, especially Wheel of Fortune while enjoying his 7-UP.

Mark is survived by his sister-in-law, Sarah Finch of Clinton, WI; friend, Barbara Anderson of Darien, WI; his cousins; relatives; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kevin.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Hazel Ridge Cemetery in Elkhorn, WI. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Elkhorn completed arrangements for the Finch Family.