September 9, 1948 - October 20, 2020
Janesville, WI - Mark Briggs, age 72, died October 20, 2020 at Agrace Hospice in Janesville after a long struggle with radiation myelopathy and a recent recurrence of cancer. He was born on September 9, 1948, in Iron Mountain, MI to John and Phylis (LeBlond) Briggs. He married Karalee Ahlberg on March 31, 1979 in Appleton, WI. He was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin - Madison. His working career spanned teaching and managing hardware stores and golf courses. He also made custom furniture and called himself "Da Yooper Woodworker" referring to his roots in the U.P. of Michigan. Over his lifetime, Mark's favorite pastimes were ping pong, golf, woodworking, and doing crossword puzzles.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karalee Briggs; sister, Sherry Hobbs, of Portland, OR; sister-in-law, Noreen Rebholz, of Janesville; three nieces: Pam (Jim) McCue and Laura (Dan) Witt both of Edgerton and Margaret Rebholz George (Keife Tomaino) of Afton; four great-nieces and nephews: Katie McCue, Matt McCue, Eli Witt and Lana Witt; and his constant four-legged companions: dogs, Ace and Nikki, and cat, Puck. He was preceded in death by his father, John Briggs; and his mother, Phylis Cavaiani.
Due to Covid-19, there will be a private celebration of life. If you would like to celebrate Mark's life, please share a memory of him with someone. Memorials in Mark's name may be made to Agrace Hospice.