Mark Brian Snape

Elkhorn, WI - Mark B. Snape, 56 of Elkhorn, WI, died Thursday May 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born September 30, 1965 in St. Charles, IL, the son of Donald and Lois (Sayer) Snape. Mark graduated from Williams Bay High School with the Class of 1983. He went on to earn his associate degree as an Automotive Technician at Blackhawk Technical College. Mark was united in marriage to Annette L. Gauthier on September 16, 2007 in Port Washington, WI. He was an avid reader and was a history buff. Mark enjoyed collecting and restoring classic cars and hot rods. He was a gun smith and enjoyed collecting firearms. Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Mark is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Annette, his two daughters: Robyn (Robert) Gauger of Delavan, WI and Abby Fell of Eau Claire, WI, one grandson, Oliver, his three siblings: Linda (Dan Tonyan) Smith of Harvard, IL, Pam (Jeffry) Spotz of Delavan, WI and Connie (Jeb Werner) Snape of Allens Grove, WI, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Don and Lois Snape, grandparents, best friends: Tank and Hershey and many dear friends.
Memorial Service will be 7:30PM on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St. Elkhorn, WI with Chaplain Angie Alesci. Visitation will be 5:00PM until service time Tuesday at the Monte Carlo Room. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mark's name to: Colorectal Cancer Alliance 1025 Vermont Ave. NW 10th Floor Washington DC 20005. https://impact.ccalliance.org/fundraiser/3903003. Online guest book at www.haasleockwoodfhs.com. Arrangements completed by Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory of Elkhorn, WI.
The Snape Family would like to extend a special thank you to Aurora Cancer Center Doctors and Staff and Aurora at Home Hospice team.
