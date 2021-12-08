July 11, 1960 - December 1, 2021
Wisconsin Rapids, WI - Mark B. Symons, age 61, of Wisconsin Rapids, passed away on December 1, 2021. A healthy and vital man, Mark fought for nearly a month before losing his life due to complications from Covid-19. In his last days, Mark spent time with loved ones and encouraged them to get vaccinated so they would not suffer the same fate.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Feldner/Ritchay Funeral home in Nekoosa, WI from 9:30 -11:00 AM, with a brief service to follow. Burial will be held at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Miner, WI. A luncheon will follow. Military rites will be provided by the Joseph J. White American Legion Post #442.
On July 11, 1960, Mark was born to Gary and Lois (Doyle) Symons in Darlington, WI. He was raised in Janesville, WI and graduated from Parker High School before entering the military from 1978 to 1989, proudly serving our country in the Marine Corp., Army, and Army Reserves. He was a member of the Joseph J. White Post 442 of The American Legion in Wisconsin Rapids.
On December 10, 1989, Mark met his best friend and the true love of his life, Debra (Van Meter). They married on April 27, 1991 and together were blessed with Mark's most cherished gift, his daughter, Melissa. Mark worked at Goex Corp. in Janesville, WI for over 25 years (making many lifelong friendships, Craig Thurs being one of those lifelong buddies) before moving to Central Wisconsin and working for Verso Corp., and ND Papers. Mark loved being outdoors, fishing, hunting, boating, or just working on his lawn. He was always doing something and always willing to help others. As of late, he spent many hours fishing with Bill Van Meter, who he shared a special brotherhood with.
Mark is survived by his wife of nearly 31 years, Debra Symons (Van Meter). His children, Joel McLean, Leah McLean, Melissa (Bryan) Collins, his three grandchildren (who affectionately called him Papa) Haylee McCumber, Mylee McLean, and Brooks Collins, and two sons from a previous marriage, Derek Symons and Casey Symons. His mother-in-law, Eleanor "Ma" Van Meter, and siblings-in-law, Tim (Sandy) Van Meter, William (Linda) Van Meter, David (Connie) Van Meter, Julie Van Meter, Cindy Van Meter, and Linda Brost. Mark is also survived by his mother, Lois Symons, his siblings, Greg (Diane) Symons, and Terri (Tim) Madden, He held a special bond with his brother, Matthew (Kimberly) Symons, and sister, Marci (Jim) Friis. Mark is also survived by many nieces and nephews; and many friends who cherished Mark's friendly demeanor.
Mark was preceded in death by his Father, Gary Symons, Father-in-law Lemar Van Meter, Brother-in-law Jeffery Van Meter, and Brother-in-law Douglas Van Meter
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Mark's honor to the Sierra Delta - Service Dogs for Veterans, www.sierradelta.com.
"I could have missed the pain, but I'd have had to miss...the dance."