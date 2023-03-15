Pelican Lake, WI - Mark Allen, age 66, died unexpectedly on March 12 at his home. He was born on Dec. 10, 1956 in California, a son of Russell Allen and Joan (Smithback) Neumueller.
Mark attended George S. Parker High School in Janesville. He married Pam Milne, they had three children, the couple later divorced. He married Tonya Cline on July 7, 2018.
He was a production manager for 30 years, working for Sealy Mattress and Simmons Mattress.
Mark was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He also enjoyed bird watching, feeding the deer and playing cribbage. He was a member of the Pelican Lake Association.
Survivors include his wife, Tonya; 3 children, Jaime (Greg) Lisi of Charlotte, NC, Daniel (Nicole) Allen of Kronenwetter, and April Magee of Janesville; 7 grandchildren, Kayley, Caleb, Jacob, Ava, Keylin, Dominic and Nina; 3 sisters, Sigrid Champan (Mark Philibert) of Dallas, Kristina Stone of Janesville, and Valerie Larson of White Bear Lake, MN; a brother, Bradley Allen of Marshfield; cousin and best friend, Don (Sue) Ebbert of Fort Atkinson. He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Mel Neumueller; and brother-in-law, Tom Stone.
A visitation and service of remembrance will be held on Sun. March 19, at the Bradley Funeral Home in Antigo beginning at 1 p.m. with sharing of memories at 3 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at Gerrit's Lakeview in Pelican Lake. Online condolences at www.bradleyfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Allen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.