Mark Allen

December 10, 1956 - March 12, 2023

Pelican Lake, WI - Mark Allen, age 66, died unexpectedly on March 12 at his home. He was born on Dec. 10, 1956 in California, a son of Russell Allen and Joan (Smithback) Neumueller.

