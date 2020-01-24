January 12, 1959 - January 2, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Mark Alan Winchell, 60, died at his home on January 2, 2020, due to heart failure. Mark was born on January 12, 1959 in Janesville, to Eugene and Helen Winchell. Mark attended school at Jackson, Edison, and graduated Class of '77 from Craig. After graduation, he joined the army with childhood friend Bill Williamson, and served in Hanau, Germany as a helicopter mechanic. Mark attended Blackhawk Technical College for Airframe and Powerplant, Diesel Mechanics, and Culinary Arts. Over the years he worked at Omniflight, Lear Seating, Morgan, Werner, and Best Events Catering. Mark had many interests including: the Packers, Brewers, Bucks, Badgers, the news of the day, and his many pets over the years.

Mark is survived by his mother Helen Winchell; three brothers: Steve (Ellen), Rick, and Jeff (Kris); as well as many nieces and nephews; and long-time friend, Linda Cook. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Winchell.

A Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held at The Armory in Janesville, 10 S. High St, Janesville, at 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th. There will be an opportunity starting at noon for those who would like to share a memory of Mark. There will also be food provided by Best Events. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com