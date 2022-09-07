Mark A. Williams

Elkhorn, formerly of Berlin, WI - Mark Allen "Bear" Williams, age 70, of Elkhorn, formerly of Berlin, died unexpectedly on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born November 12, 1951, in Chicago, IL, the son of Emory I. "Bill" and Mary Pelinka Williams. Mark was a 1970 graduate of Berlin High School. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force from 1970-1974.
Mark worked in the core room at Berlin Foundry for many years and Hypro for 18 years. He enjoyed bowling and bartending at Berlin Lanes, as well as playing pool and cribbage. During the summer months he loved looking at all the older cars at area car shows.
He is survived by his son, Brandon (Megan) Williams; four grandchildren, Andrea, Zack, Alexis and Liam; brother, Dale (Ann) Williams; sister, Diane (Jim) Zipperer; nieces; and best friend, Elmer Porter. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Gary Williams.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, September 12, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Barbola Funeral Chapel in Berlin. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Rev. Rebekah Tarras officiating. Inurnment with military honors performed by Wells-Krause VFW Post #2925 will be in Oakwood Cemetery. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail to Mark Williams, c/o Barbola Funeral Chapel, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
