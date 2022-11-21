Janesville, WI - Mark A. Oium, 60, passed away with family by his side on Friday, November 18, 2022 at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born September 19, 1962 in Eau Claire, WI to the late LaMoine and Kathleen (McQullian) Oium. After moving to Janesville, Mark would graduate from Parker High School. On December 19, 2016 Mark would marry his longtime companion, Elizabeth 'Liz' Wakefield in Janesville, WI.
Mark enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors in general, and going to the dog track for some fun gambling.
Mark is survived by his wife Liz Wakefield; step children: Jestin (Bridget) DeLap of Camp Douglas, WI, Heather (Ben) Klaetsch of North Freedom, WI, Megan DeLap of Missouri, and Stephanie High of Lacombe, LA; step grandchildren; siblings: Michael (Mary) Oium of Hudson, WI, Maurice Oium of Janesville, WI, Maribeth (Tim Pippen) Whaples of Augusta, WI, and Michelle Risch, of Janesville, WI; numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Mark was preceded in death by his parents and a step daughter Danielle DeLap.
A time for celebration for Mark will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Following the celebration Mark will be cremated then be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery near his parents at a later date. Please visit www.apfelwolfe.com for online condolences to the family.
Mark's family truly appreciated the care and compassion Mark received on the 5th floor at Mercy Hospital.
