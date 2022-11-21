Mark A. Oium

September 19, 1962 - November 18, 2022

Janesville, WI - Mark A. Oium, 60, passed away with family by his side on Friday, November 18, 2022 at MercyHealth Hospital and Trauma Center. He was born September 19, 1962 in Eau Claire, WI to the late LaMoine and Kathleen (McQullian) Oium. After moving to Janesville, Mark would graduate from Parker High School. On December 19, 2016 Mark would marry his longtime companion, Elizabeth 'Liz' Wakefield in Janesville, WI.

