May 10, 1946 - February 4, 2021
Janesville, WI - Mark A. Mowbray, age 74, of Janesville, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Oak Park Place in Janesville after an 18-month battle with lung cancer. Mark was born on May 10, 1946 in Fond du Lac, the son of James and Clarissa (Klotz) Mowbray. He attended Ash Grove and Presentation Schools, and graduated in 1964 from Horace Mann High School in North Fond du Lac. Mark earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Stout State University in 1968 and his Master of Science Degree from Stout in 1971. During his time at Stout he became a member of the Phi Sigma Epsilon Fraternity. He taught at the Beaver Dam Vocational School from 1968 to 1969 and was a faculty member of Stout State University from 1969 until 1971. Mark became the Associate Dean of Rock Valley College in Rockford from 1974 until 1977 and served as Supervisor at the Moraine Park Technical College from 1981 until 1984. He then held technical and supervisory positions in the liquid purification and treatment industry, working for IWT, Environmental Dynamics, and Integrated Separation Solutions, from 1987 through 2009. Mark enjoyed extensive business and personal travel in North and Central America, Western Europe, and the United Kingdom.
After he retired in 2010, Mark served as Executive Director with the Yellowstone Trail Association for 10 years. Mark loved to travel along the Yellowstone Trail to both the East and West Coast, meeting many Trail friends. He was a knowledgeable car enthusiast, and loved to attend car shows, cruise-ins and auto races.
He is survived by his siblings: Mike (Sue) Mowbray of Fond du Lac, Bill (Alice) Mowbray of Madison, Maria Mowbray of Chicago; niece and nephews: Michele Willey of Oshkosh, Tim (Jean) Mowbray of Fond du Lac, and Reese Mowbray of Milwaukee; and extended family members; Phi Sig fraternity brothers and friends. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Darlene (Leu) Mowbray; and niece, Claire Mowbray Fung.
No services are being held per Mark's wishes. Mark requested a casual meal and visit for family and friends to celebrate the good life he had, where guests could say a few words-short and sweet. This gathering will be held in the future at a time and place that is convenient and allowed under the gathering guidelines.
Memorials in Mark's name may be directed to the Yellowstone Trail Association, 340 Division St., Stevens Point, WI. 54481, or Agrace Foundation, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.