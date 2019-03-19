Mark A. Clough

February 20, 1966 - March 15, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Mark A. Clough, age 53, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mercy Health Hospital & Trauma Center. He was born in Janesville, on February 20, 1966, the son of James and Mary (Cormier) Clough. He worked for Kandu Industries. Mark was the youngest of 9 siblings, and a significant influence on all of their lives. His quiet presence inspired those who knew him to step up to the plate to make positive changes where they could. He lived all of his adult life at Jonathon House in Janesville, whose devoted staff added to his quality of life. Mark's family and care givers recognize that he was a divine gift of love and give thanks for the blessings of his life.

Mark is survived by two sisters, Sandra (Del) Henquinet, and Teresa (Brian) Brieske; six brothers: Peter (Sue) Clough, Thomas (Susan) Clough, John (Jody) Clough, Joseph (Teri) Clough, Michael Clough, and Matthew (Sue) Clough; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Patrick Clough.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. Interment will be in Town of Rock Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to "Guardian Friends," or to "The ARC, For People with Intellectual and developmental disabilities." For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

A special thanks to the Mercy Hospital Special Care Unit Staff for their respect and care.

