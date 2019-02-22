Marjorie "Margie" Krause

September 14, 1957 - February 19, 2019

Milton, WI -- Marjorie "Margie" Lynn Krause, age 61, passed away peacefully in her home, on February 18, 2019, due to natural causes. She was born on September 14, 1957, in Delavan, WI, to John and Marvel Wiedmeyer. She grew up in the Delavan area, and relocated her family to Janesville in 1978, where she was a lifelong resident until her passing. Margie was a dedicated mother and grandmother, who loved her grandchildren more than anyone could. She was an active member of her church, where she sang in the choir and helped with many church activities. She also volunteered for Hospice for over 25 years. Margie will be greatly missed by many, and none moreso than her children and grandchildren.

Margie is survived by her son, Tim (Megan) Krause of Janesville, WI; her daughter, Stacy (John) Pearson of Janesville; grandchildren, Devon and Logan Krause; her sisters: Bonnie (Jim) Rediske, Dawn Goth, and Jeri Wiedmeyer; many nieces and nephews; and her best friend of over 30 years, Michele Lindemann. Margie will be deeply missed, as she made a lasting impact on every life she touched.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 313 East Wall Street, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the church. Please join us in celebrating Margie's life and the legacy of giving she leaves behind. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Expressions of love and support may be made online at www.866allfaiths.com.