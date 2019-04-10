Marjorie "Margie" Bley

April 11, 1930 - April 7, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marjorie "Margie" H. Bley, age 88, passed away, surrounded by her family, at Cedar Crest on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born in Belgium WI on April 11, 1930, the daughter of Aloysius and Clara (Antoine) Reiter. She married Frank M. Bley on May 5, 1951, at Lake Church in Belgium. She worked as an administrative assistant to the chief of the Brookfield Police Department for many years. Margie's greatest love was her family. She also loved to bake, sew, and always enjoyed a good puzzle.

Margie is survived by her loving husband, Frank; three children: Karen (Mike) Tiffany, Sandy Grady, and Mike (Heather) Bley; six grandchildren: Genna (Tim) Wendt, Steve (Becky) Tiffany, Chris (Tricia) Grady, Ryan (Emmy) Grayson, Hannah and Ethan Bley; six great-grandchildren: Nathan, Ally, Mason, Jackson, Addie, and Brisbane; sister, Betty Hubacek; brother-in-law, Dr. Gene Walsh; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Jeff Grady; sisters, Jeanette Walsh and Shirley Debroux; and brothers-in-law, Roger Hubacek and Jerry Debroux.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12 p.m., noon, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Agrace Hospice Janesville WI, or Cedar Crest. For online condolences: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Margie's family would like to extend a special Thank You to the staff at Cedar Crest for all of their care, love, and support of Margie.