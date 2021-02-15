February 18, 1922 - February 6, 2021
Janesville, WI - Marjorie L. Pody, age 98, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born in Iuka, IL on February 18, 1922, the daughter of William and Clara (Stowers) Stonecipher. Marjorie spent most of her childhood years in southern California during which she developed a love of the American southwest. She attended high school in Beloit, Wisconsin, where she met longtime friend Evelyn Simons (Davis). After graduating from High School, she and Evelyn made two summer trips to the American west in Marjorie's car. They visited several national parks, and family, and friends. During her retirement years, she made several trips to Southern California to revisit family and friends.
During WWII, Marjorie worked at Fairbanks Morse and Company, in Beloit, Wisconsin, where she machined parts for Diesel engines for naval ships. There, she met her future husband, Louis Pody, who had just returned from fighting in Europe. Marjorie married Louis Pody on September 22, 1949, in Dubuque, IA, and he preceded her in death on July 8, 1971. Marjorie and her husband spent many weekends in the Lyndon Station, Wisconsin area, where Louis had been raised. She especially enjoyed boating on the Wisconsin River.
Marjorie is survived by 2 children, Sandra (Charles) McKuen of Milton, Wisconsin and Robert (Jean) Pody of Magdalena, New Mexico; 3 grandchildren: Janet (Mark) Farrar, Catherine (Daniel) Oshel, and Andrew McKuen; 2 step grandchildren, JaNaye (Damon) Bryson and Gretchen (Mike) Walsh; 5 great grandchildren; Ben, Maggie, Brody, Lydia and Riley; special friends, Gary and Audrey Bersell; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021, what would have been Marjorie's 99th birthday, at ST. MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, Milton, with Rev. David Wanish officiating. Interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Marjorie's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to Agrace Hospice for all of the wonderful care and support given to her.