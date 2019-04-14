July 18, 1931 - April 11, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marjorie L. Ash, age 87, a long-time Janesville resident, passed away April 11, 2019 at Park Ridge in Watertown, WI. She was born on July 18, 1931 in Bloomington, IL, the daughter of Clyde and Cathrin (Griffin) Fry. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in music education. Following graduation, she taught in Greenup and Joy, IL consolidated school districts. Marjorie married Glenn I. Ash on January 27, 1952. After moving to Janesville with her family in 1968, she substitute taught in the Edgerton and Janesville school districts. Marjorie had been a den mother and a 4-H leader and was formerly active in the Rock Prairie Concert Band at U-Rock.

Marjorie's family includes four children: Steven (Mary) Ash, Cathrin (Steven) Smith, Roger Ash, Susie (Wallace) Brandies; grandchildren: Heather (Justin) Bellot, Jonathan Smith, Matthew Ash, Kristie Ash, Rudy (Kelly) Brandies, Isaac, Gabriel and David Brandies; great-grandson, Jace Bellot; and great-granddaughter, Summer Marie Bellot. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn Ash, on December 24, 2017. Her parents and her brother, James Fry, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, 1010 N. Wright Rd., Janesville. Rev. Katie Van Der Linden will officiate. Burial will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be from Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to Marquardt Hospice, 1045 Hill Street, Watertown, WI 53098.

