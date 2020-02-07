February 20, 1928 - February 4, 2020

Janesville, WI -- Marjorie J. Woodman, 91, of Janesville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Rock Haven Nursing Home. She was born February 20, 1928 in Manchester, IL to the Clarence and Blanche (Hardyman) Quintrell. Marjorie married Lewis "Randy" Woodman on March 12, 1946. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2010. Marjorie attended Shopiere Elementary and the Delevan-Darien High School. During WWII, she worked as a "Rosie the Riveter" at Borg's in Delavan. Marjorie was a CNA, and worked at Beloit Hospital and Caravilla Nursing Home until her retirement in 1989. She was a faithful member of the Plymouth Methodist Church, Hanover, where she was part of the Plymouth Ladies Aide. She was also active in the Plymouth 4-H leader of food and gardening; Orfordville Legion Ladies; and the Orfordville "Merry 20" Ladies Group

Marjorie is survived by her son, Thomas (Susan) Woodman; daughter, Bonnie (Donald) Larson; daughter-in-law, Joanne (Richard) Woodman Hodge; grandchildren: Julie (David) Stout, and their children: Jacob, Olivia, and Sam, John (Erin) Woodman and their children: Kaleb, Conner, and Chloe, Janie (William) Sutherland and their children: Hayes and James, Jennifer (Andrew) Simon and their children: Sophie and Luisa, Chad (Sara) Woodman and their children: Adrian, Evelina, and Kristian, Joshua (Chelsea) Woodman and their children: Baylen and Aliyah, Sigrid Larson and her children, Kaitlyn Greenbacker and Aubrey Starr, Aleshia McGuire and her children: Taylor Wildes and Makia McGuire, and Mandi Larson and her children, Alex Loasching & Mitchell Loasching; and her great grandchildren: Harper, Cooper, and Owen Mussey. Besides her husband Randy, Marjorie was preceded in death by her son, James Woodman; brother, Stirling Quintrell; and sister, Mildred Daughenbaugh.

The Funeral Service for Marjorie will be Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Stewart Allen officiating at the Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, 21 S. Austin Rd, Janesville, WI. Visitation will be Monday from 10 a.m. to the time of service. Burial will follow in the Plymouth Church Cemetery.

Marjorie's family wishes to say a thank you for all the care and compassion shown to her from the Agrace staff, Pastor Stu for all your visits, and also everyone at Rock Haven for the wonderful care, especially Steve, Cindy, Robin, Laura, Kris.