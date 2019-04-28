Marjorie J. Betthauser

September 21, 1937 - April 13, 2019

Janesville, WI -- Marjorie J. (Tessmer) Betthauser, 81, of Janesville, passed away early Saturday, April 13, 2019, at her home. She was born September 21, 1937 in Elroy, WI, to Mildred E. (Niles) and Elmer L. Tessmer. She grew up in Elroy and after graduation she lived in Milwaukee and in Madison. Marge married Myron "Mike" Betthauser in 1958, and moved to Janesville. She spent nearly 20 years raising her family, before re-entering the workforce. She worked as a Travel Agent at Uniglobe Travel for a number of years, which included escorting multiple tours to Alaska, London, and many other destinations. She also worked as a Docent for the Rock County Historical Society, guiding tours through the Lincoln-Tallman Restoration in Janesville. Prior to retirement, Marge worked at Mercy Hospital, serving at the front desk reception area.

She is survived by her four children: Thomas (Elaine) Betthauser, of New Glarus, Jeanne Betthauser, of Janesville, John (Gaby) Betthauser, of Buda, TX, and Ann (Russell) Teubert of Janesville; eight grandchildren: Erin, Casie, Emily, Nathan, Alexander, Sophia, Joshua, and Miles; five great-grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Addison, Cole, Jackson, and Clark; and her siblings: Shirley Wright, of Houston, TX, Kathy (Tom) Sumrall, of Santa Fe, TX, Richard (Jean) Tessmer, of Mossy Rock, WA, Robert (Connie) Tessmer, of Mackay, ID, and Joyce Tessmer, of Janesville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Myron; as well as her brother Elmer Tessmer, Jr., and her parents.

A brunch to celebrate Marge's life for family and friends is planned for Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at WHITCOMB-LYNCH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Agrace Hospice, 2901 N. Wright Rd., Janesville, WI 53546, or at www.agrace.org/donate

