Janesville, WI - Marjorie I. Burlingame, age 91, of Janesville died at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. She was born in Buffalo Township, Marquette County, WI on March 23, 1930, the daughter of Arthur and Stella (Shields) Wilson. Marjorie grew up in Marquette County where she attended the Brick School, a one room country school for 8 grades. She graduated from Montello High School on May 31, 1948 and the following day married the love of her life, Bert "Barney" Burlingame who was a long-time barber in Janesville following their move here in 1956.
Marjorie retired from Durst Corporation in Shopiere, WI where she had held numerous positions through the years. Following the death of her husband in 2005, Marjorie moved to First Senior Living where she very much enjoyed the many friends she made there. She always looked forward to her daily trips to the Milton Avenue McDonald's for coffee, her favorite chicken sandwich and the company of her friends there. She also enjoyed playing cards, knitting and doing word search. In the past, she and her husband enjoyed fishing. Marjorie was a long-time member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Marjorie Burlingame is survived by her three children; Myra (Charles) Jensen of Janesville, Barry (Cindy) Burlingame of Janesville, Bert (Diane) Burlingame of Milton; two granddaughters, Holly Jensen of Janesville, Heather (Timothy) DeBruin of Prairie du Chien, WI; three great-grandsons, Jacob, Jarrett and Jackson DeBruin; her sister-in-law, Evelyn Wilson; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, George Wilson and her sister, Catherine Lynch.
A special thank you to the nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice for the many kindnesses they extended to Marjorie and her family.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at ST. PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 210 South Ringold Street., Janesville. Pastor Joshua Grotelueschen will officiate. Visitation will be held at the CHURCH on Friday, August 13th from 12 Noon until the time of services. Entombment will follow in the Milton Lawns Memorial Park Mausoleum. THE FAMILY REQUESTS MASKS TO BE WORN AND COVID PROTOCAL TO BE FOLLOWED. The Burlingame family is being assisted by HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME Online condolences may be made to www.henkeclarson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Burlingame as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.