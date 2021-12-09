Marjorie H. (Glende) Spencer

Janesville, WI - Marjorie H. Spencer, age 85, of Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at her home. She was born in Sioux Falls, SD, on June 25, 1936, the daughter of the late Adolph and Helen (Baker) Glende. Marjorie married Harold T. Spencer on May 16, 1955, in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on Nov. 27, 1996. She had been employed by Rock Haven for 26 years as a Nursing Assistant before retiring in 1994. She was a 35-year volunteer for the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation and also volunteered at the gift shops of both St. Mary's Hospital and Mercy Hospital and for the Salvation Army Auxiliary. Marjorie loved holidays, spending time with her grandchildren, playing Euchre, Cribbage and Poker. She loved her dogs and traveling. She was the ultimate caregiver and truly loved and worried about her family.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela (Michael) Schroeder, and Kimberly (Brian) Borgrud; 5 grandchildren: Caitlin, Heather (Raf), Adam, Sarah (Passzion) and Spencer; 8 great grandchildren: Jennifer, Ethan Jr., Brielle, Jordan, Lucian, Passzion Jr., Senia and Ruthella; siblings: Diane Glende, Sandra (Terry) Kelly, David (Betty) Glende and Larry (Sharon) Glende; as well as several nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold; a son, Randy Spencer; and daughter, Jennifer Potter; and her beloved dog, Lilly, who died the same day as Marjorie.
Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, 21 S. Austin Rd. Janesville. Rev. Steve Scott will preside and interment will be in Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Visitation will be held on Sunday from Noon until the hour of service at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME. Memorials in Marjorie's name can be made to the Salvation Army. For online condolences: www.apfelwolfe.com
