November 10, 1921 - April 15, 2019

Fort Atkinson, WI -- Marjorie Ella Lemke, 97, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Black Hawk Senior Residence in Fort Atkinson. She was born in Fort Atkinson on November 10, 1921, the daughter of Horatio and Lea (Stelter) Merriman. She was a graduate of Fort Atkinson High School, Class of 1940. Marge married Henry Lemke, Jr on February 7, 1942 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. They celebrated 68 years of marriage together. Henry died November 12, 2010. She enjoyed being a farm wife, and accompanied Henry at horse shows, fairs and parades. She liked to sing, and made the best potato salad. She was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, and its Ladies Aid. She will be missed by all.

Survivors include her children, Allen "Butch" (Chris) Lemke, Sr. of Fort Atkinson and Kenneth Lemke of Desert Hot Springs, CA; grandchildren: Ron (Deb) Klement, Al (Sherry) Lemke, Jr., Sue (Matt) Koning, Janet (Dave) Streich, Jeff (Deb) Lemke, Deanna (Brendan) Lawler and Derek Lemke; brother-in-law, Robert C. Lemke of Helenville; sister-in-law, Mildred Lemke of Fort Atkinson; son-in-law, Ron Klement, Sr. of Fort Atkinson; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia Klement; two sisters, Lucy Klietz and Jenny (Harry) Nitschke; brothers-in-law: Warner, Norman and Harlow Lemke; and sister-in-law, Pauline (Gerald) Augustine.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson, with Pastors Matthew Vik and David Ernest officiating. Friends may call from 9 a.m. on Monday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in Lakeview Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church. The Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com