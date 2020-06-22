Marjorie Elaine Durner

June 30, 1923 - June 19, 2020
Evansville, WI -- Marjorie Elaine Hyne Durner began her heavenly journey on the evening of June 19, 2020. She was born June 30, 1923 to the late Merrel and Eva Hagen Hyne of Norwegian ancestry, and raised on a farm just outside of Evansville, WI. The third oldest of four sisters: Dorothy, Elizabeth (Betty), Marjorie, and Annette, and one younger brother, Merrel Hyne Jr., the sisters and brother assisted their parents on the farm. She attended schools in Evansville and graduated from Evansville High School in the Class of 1940. Following graduation, she attended technical school in Janesville, WI for business, and worked for the State Unemployment Compensation Division in Madison, and later for an abstract company in Janesville prior to her marriage.
On June 1, 1946, she married Herbert A. Durner, an Evansville native and World War II veteran at St. John's Lutheran Church in Evansville, and resided in Janesville thereafter until 2010. The couple had two children from their loving marriage, a son Randall (Kathleen Kennedy) Durner of Baraboo, WI, and a daughter, Mary Durner of Janesville. Marjorie was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church and then Trinity Lutheran Church in Janesville. She was active in the latter church's quilting group, which she loved for many years. Marge and Herb were also long time active members of the local POW Club. She was a devoted wife, homemaker, and mother. Marjorie enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, watching television, and especially watching wildlife; she was an avid and knowledgeable "birder". She enjoyed family rides in the country, particularly in the fall to gather walnut and hickory nuts for winter baking. Her homemade biscuits and brownies were renowned, and she was an excellent cook. She had resided at the Evansville Manor for several years.
Marjorie is survived by her sister, Annette Losey of Evansville, WI; and sister-in-law, Jeannine Durner of Baldwin, WI; two grandchildren, Michael Forrest (Amanda) Durner of Colorado Springs, CO, and Erin Kay Durner (David) Brokl of Edina, MN; and two great-grandsons, Rocco Finn Durner of Colorado Springs, CO and Ivan Kristoffer Brokl, of Edina, MN. Special nieces include Jackie Johnson (Bob) Trumpy of Cle Elum, WA, Roxanne Johnson (Jeff) Seidel, Minneapolis, MN, Margo Losey (Rick) Mikkelson of Prairie Village, KS; Jeannie Worthing Ward of Beloit, WI, Diane Cronin Hurley of Townsend, GA, and Cathy Cronin Smoker, Waxahatchie, TX; Judith Hyne Fierro, Las Cruces, NM, Susan Hyne of El Paso, TX and Marilee Johnson of New Richmond, WI. Special nephews included: David (Christine) Durner of Redondo Beach, CA, Jay Johnson, Santa Cruz, CA; Luke (Janice) Johnson of Kirkland, WA, Gary Worthing of Beloit, WI, Douglas (Carol) Cronin of Waupun, WI, Dale Cronin of Reno, NV, and Chris (Dawn) Cronin of Evansville, and Edward Hyne of Lewisville, TX.
Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Herbert A. Durner, who died in 1995; her sisters, Dorothy Cronin, Elizabeth Worthing; and brother, Merrel Hyne, Jr.; as well as her parents. Six brothers-in-law also preceded her: Richard F. Durner and Rodney B. Durner of Baldwin, WI (the latter formerly of St. Paul, MN), Donald Cronin of Janesville, Rolland Worthing of Beloit, WI, James Johnson of Evansville, David Losey of Evansville; and sister-in-law, Lorna Hyne of Las Cruces, NM; sister-in-law, Myrtle (Oestreich) Durner, of St. Paul; niece, Lynn (Cronin) Forbish; nephew, Jeff Hyne of Las Cruces, NM.
Care and arrangements for Marjorie are by Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home of Evansville. Visitation to be held at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home at 105 South 5th Street from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. A graveside service led by Pastor Matt Poock of St. John Lutheran Church will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Evansville. A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Donations to either ECHO of Janesville, Agrace Hospice or Canine Partners for Life (P.O. Box 170, Cochranville, PA 19330) is suggested in lieu of flowers.
Special thanks and recognition to Mary Durner for graciously serving her Mother before and during her residency at the Evansville Manor. Also to Dawn and Chris Cronin for their concern and attendance to her needs while she resided at the Manor, and lastly to the staff at the Evansville Manor for their exceptional devotion and professional service, love, kindness, and the compassionate care shown to Marjorie during her residency. Appreciation is also extended to Agrace Hospice.