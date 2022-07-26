Marjorie Ann Triebold

July 22, 2022

Whitewater, WI - Marjorie Ann Triebold (Schonath) went to her eternal home on July 22, 2022. Marge was born on January 6, 1937, to John and Martha (Hoppe) Schonath in Whitewater, Wisconsin. She graduated from Whitewater City High School in 1954 and then went on to graduate from UW Whitewater in 1958 with a degree in kindergarten/ primary education. While at UW, Marge earned the honor of being listed in Who's Who in American Universities and Colleges. She was also affiliated with Theta Sigma Upsilon Sorority and Kappa Delta Pi honorary fraternity.

