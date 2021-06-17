August 2, 1945 - June 13, 2021
Janesville, WI - Marjorie Ann Ostic, age 75, passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at home. She was born August 2, 1945, in Holland, Nebraska, the daughter of Wendell and Velma (Lubbers) TeSelle. Marge was an energetic, involved, reader who played the piano and organ. She graduated from Firth High School and went onto Central College in Pella, Iowa. She graduated with a degree in Spanish. Marge began teaching in Hampton, Iowa and then Sun Prairie, WI. She married Keith Dale Ostic on March 25, 1970, they shared 51 years together before his passing on April 20, 2021. After her marriage, she began teaching with Keith in Janesville, WI where she would teach for the next 40 years. Keith and Marge had a daughter in 1985, and a son in 1989. Their family lived in Janesville and they enjoyed being members of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Marge was masterful at crosswords, sudoku, and cribbage. Linda Wyss and Dottie Baldwin were her fondest pals.
Marge is survived by her loving son, Alexander; and many family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Valerie Lynn Ostic; sister, Wanda TeKolste; brother, Ken TeSelle; numerous four-legged children; friends, and colleagues.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at ST. MARK LUTHERAN CHURCH with Pastor Brad Urlaub officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
Special thanks to Agrace Hospice, especially Sarah, Mariah, and Heather, St. Mary's Madison and all the staff that took care of mom in her last month of life.