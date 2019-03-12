September 3, 1917 - March 5, 2019

Lake Ripley, WI -- Marjorie Ann Gaulke, age 101, formerly of Lake Ripley, WI died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Home Again Assisted Living in Cambridge, WI. She was born in Janesville, WI on September 3, 1917, the daughter of the late Frank and Helena (Zehren) Schmitt. On March 27, 1943, in Janesville, WI, she married Herman R. Gaulke and he predeceased her on September 12, 1993. When Marjorie lived in Janesville, she was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church and after moving to Lake Ripley in 1983, she became active at St. Peter's Episcopal Church. Over the years, she enjoyed golfing, playing bridge and cross word puzzles. Marjorie was a very kind, gentle, and loving woman, who always had the best interest of her children at heart. She had a wonderful personality and a sense of humor that will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her son, James Gaulke of Tulsa, OK; her two grandchildren, Alex Amato and Christa (Gene) Proffitt; her friends and neighbors for many years: Debbie and Steve Carlson, Bill and Betty Reay, David and Donna Barnes, Monica Ruth Dolan, and Shirley Teske. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her children, Mary Ann Amato and John Gaulke; and her brother, Duane Schmidt.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 302 Merchants Ave., Fort Atkinson, WI with Fr. Andrew Hanyzewski officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorials would be greatly appreciated if they were made in Marjorie's name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

