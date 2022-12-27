Marjorie A. (Hagar) Owen

JANESVILLE, WI - Marjorie Ann Owen, of Janesville, went home to be with the Lord on December 23, 2022. Marjorie was born on September 12, 1927, in Janesville, the daughter of Leslie and Esther (Schrub) Hagar.
Marjorie graduated from Janesville High School in 1946 and attended Rockford Business School. She worked at Munn Koch Clinic and Parker Pen. She married Duane Owen on September 6, 1952, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, and they shared 60 years of marriage, until his death in 2013.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her two sisters, Jeanette Oliver and Mary Dettman.
Marge is survived, and remembered with love and gratitude, by her three sons, Thomas (Becky) Owen of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Richard Owen of Janesville, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Owen of Valparaiso, Indiana; and one daughter, Carolyn Owen, of Hinsdale, Illinois. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Scott (Tomomi) Newland, Trinidy (Tom) Russell, April (Shane) Shanle, Angela (James) Johnson, Jennifer (Mike) Bishop, Timothy (Carine) Owen, Daniel Owen, and Christian (Whitley) Owen; and ten great-grandchildren: Skyler, Katie, Tiffany, Tyler, Morgan, Evan, Evie, Paul, Emma, and Asher.
Funeral services will be held at Noon on Friday, December 30, 2022, at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, 1010 N Wright Rd., Janesville. Visitation will be held at HENKE-CLARSON FUNERAL HOME, on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville.
Memorials may be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran School, 210 S. Ringold St., Janesville, WI 53545.