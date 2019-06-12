January 5, 1929 - June 10, 2019

Edgerton, WI -- Marjorie A. Bruhn, age 90, of Edgerton, died following a brief illness on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Care, Fitchburg. She was born in Edgerton on January 5, 1929, the daughter of Oscar and Margaret (Carlson) Swenson and was a 1947 graduate of Edgerton High School. Marge married her high school sweetheart, Robert J. Bruhn on June 26, 1948 at Central Lutheran Church. He preceded her in death on December 19, 2016. In addition to being an attentive mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, Marge was also employed as an administrative assistant at Highway Trailer, a teacher's aide at the Edgerton Elementary School, and later as the housing director for the Elm Drive Apartments. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton as well as Rock Valley Quilters Guild. Marge was a prolific quilter. Her family is grateful for the memories and comfort her quilts have provided them. She was a competitive game player, and loved doing puzzles.

She is survived by her four children: Jim (Cindy) Bruhn of Dassel, MN, Nancy (John) Potter of Janesville, Barbara (Dean) Bruhn-Ding of Ham Lake, MN, and Jayne (Mark) Turner of Madison; four grandchildren: Ben Bruhn, Jake (Katie) Bruhnding, Paul (Aubree) Bruhnding, and Michael (Heather) Potter; and six great-grandchildren: Beau, Tripp, Cash, Maze, Kit, and Henry. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and three siblings: Luella Carroll, Kenneth Swenson, and Roland Swenson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019, at ST. JOHN EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, Edgerton. Rev. David Bergelin will preside and burial will be in Fassett Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at ST. JOHN LUTHERAN CHURCH. Memorials may be made to either St. John Lutheran Church or Agrace HospiceCare. The family is being assisted by the Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. For an online guestbook and condolences: www.apfelfuneral.com