Marittie J. (Gorniak) "Mary" LaBuguen

Janesville, WI - Marittie "Mary" J. (Gorniak) LaBuguen, age 66, of Janesville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Mercyheath Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. Mary was born in Chicago, IL on May 5, 1955; the daughter of Justin and Josephine (Van Hoy Donk) Gorniak. Mary was a natural caretaker, and even though she worried about her loved ones from time to time, it only showed her selfless nature and her genuine heart for putting others before herself. "Mom we love you so much, more than we ever showed. You were the foundation of our family and as hard as we made it, you were always there for us when we needed you. You were the strongest, most generous, loving person we will have ever known. You loved your sons and grandkids unconditionally, even though we were a huge pain from time to time. There are no words that can describe how much you will be missed. We wish we had one more chance to say "I love you" one last time. On Tuesday, the world lost a wonderful person. We hope you're happy wherever you are and we know you'll always be watching over us. We love you forever Mom!!!!!!"
Mary is survived by her sons: Frank (Nicole) LaBuguen, Chris (Jolynn) LaBuguen and Vincent LaBuguen; grandchildren: Brooke, Lucas, Alexis, Mya, Nico and Anthony; great granddaughter, Tia; siblings: Richard (Eddy) Gorniak, Alan (Marion) Gorniak, Christopher (Cheryl) Gorniak, Dominic (Barb) Gorniak and Micheal Gorniak; sister in-law, Kathy Gorniak; and many extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings: Guido Gorniak and Justine Gorniak.
A funeral service will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021 at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 3:00 p.m. until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family. For online condolences and guestbook, please visit: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com
