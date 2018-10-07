June 26, 1922 - September 20, 2018
Janesville, WI -- Marion M. Schumacher, age 96, passed away on Thursday, September 20, 2018 at Cedar Crest. She was born on June 26, 1922 in Watertown, WI, the daughter of Reinhold and Edna (Nickles) Schumacher. She graduated from Watertown High School. The family moved to Janesville, and Marion went on to attend Edgewood College. She then began her secretarial career at Parker Pen from July 1958 to February 1987. After her retirement, she went on to work for The Jeffries Foundation until 2004. In 1999, she'd received the Secretary of the Year Award from the National Secretaries Association. She was a long-time resident of Janesville, and member of St. Paul Evangelical Church. She enjoyed entertaining friends and family, needlepoint, crocheting, knitting, gardening, traveling, and was an avid reader. She lived a good, long life.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Carol Coston, Jane Schumacher, Andrea Schumacher, Dean Schumacher, Scott Schumacher, Jim Schumacher; and grand-niece, Jenna Coston. She is also survived by her sister-in-laws.
The family is being assisted by Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory. She will be laid to rest at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, following a private committal service, officiated by Pastor Daniel Decker.
The family would like to thank the staff at Cedar Crest, for their special care of her, especially Delanne Tomaino.
