Marion Lucille Matteson

August 1, 1927 - December 23, 2022

Janesville, WI - Marion Lucille Matteson, age 95, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Williams Bay Nursing Home under St. Croix Hospice Care. She was born in Janesville on August 1, 1927, the daughter of Julia and Verne Roehl. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. She attended Madison University for a year and a half, but chose to return to Janesville to help her mother out. She was a secretary and an accountant throughout her life while raising her two children. She was Secretary to the Chief Engineer at Gibbs Manufacturing. She was in charge of the Billing Department at Glenoit Mills and helped in the start-up of a mill in Tarboro, N. C. She was Personal Secretary to George Parker of Parker Pen. She was Personal Secretary to James Fitzgerald and worked well into her eighties. She had an incredible strong work ethic and often said "always do your best and always give it that extra little effort...it pays in the end."

To plant a tree in memory of Marion Matteson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.