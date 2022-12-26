Janesville, WI - Marion Lucille Matteson, age 95, passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022, at Williams Bay Nursing Home under St. Croix Hospice Care. She was born in Janesville on August 1, 1927, the daughter of Julia and Verne Roehl. She graduated from Janesville High School in 1945. She attended Madison University for a year and a half, but chose to return to Janesville to help her mother out. She was a secretary and an accountant throughout her life while raising her two children. She was Secretary to the Chief Engineer at Gibbs Manufacturing. She was in charge of the Billing Department at Glenoit Mills and helped in the start-up of a mill in Tarboro, N. C. She was Personal Secretary to George Parker of Parker Pen. She was Personal Secretary to James Fitzgerald and worked well into her eighties. She had an incredible strong work ethic and often said "always do your best and always give it that extra little effort...it pays in the end."
Marion enjoyed giving back to the community. She delivered meals on the weekends for Meals on Wheels. She sang in the choir at St. John's Lutheran Church. She served as Secretary for the Elks Lodge in Janesville and loved helping in bingo. Her other hobbies included gardening and ironing, which she said was her favorite stress management coping skill. She would also do a crossword puzzle every day and she would do it in ink.
Marion is survived by her 2 grandchildren: Monette A. Thiele and Michael A. Thiele II. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands, her siblings, her son James Eliott and her daughter Julie Elliott.
A celebration of life will be held at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel at a future date in 2023. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
